Trump & Murphy immigration clash — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

The price at the pump has jumped 10-15 cents in New Jersey over the past week and likely isn't coming down.

AAA's survey of gas prices in New Jersey shows an average price of $3.10 per gallon as of Monday. A week ago the average was $2.99. The price matches the average a year ago when it was $3.07 per gallon.

The spike can be blamed on the price per barrel of oil despite a drop in demand. The price per barrel of oil is $80, AAA says.

ROXBURY — A Morris County family needs help after losing their home in an unexpected blast over the weekend.

On Sunday, a large explosion erupted at a house on Righter Road in Roxbury just after 10:30 a.m., according to Roxbury Fire Official Mike Pellek.

The explosion caused a fire that consumed the garage and spread to the main house.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday said he was pardoning about 1,500 of his supporters who have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, using his sweeping clemency powers on his first day back in office to dismantle the largest investigation and prosecution in Justice Department history.

The pardons were expected after Trump’s yearslong campaign to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 attack that left more than 100 police officers injured and threatened the peaceful transfer of power. Yet the scope of the clemency still comes as a massive blow to the Justice Department’s effort to hold participants accountable over what has been described as one of the darkest days in American history.

Gov. Phil Murphy has penned a letter to President Donald Trump reminding him of his stated opposition to congestion pricing in lower Manhattan.

New York pushed to get congestion pricing up and running during the final days of the Biden administration in order to make it harder for Donald Trump to cancel the program once he took office. The program started Jan. 5 after court challenges by New Jersey and unions failed.

⬛ Immigration clash likely in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy has proclaimed New Jersey a sanctuary state for immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

That makes it likely President Donald Trump will quickly turn his attention to the Garden State. New Jersey is home to an estimate 2.2 million immigrants.

Of those, nearly 500,000 are estimated to be here illegally.

New Jersey currently bans cooperation between state and local law enforcement and immigration authorities. Local and county jails are banned from housing immigrants detained by federal agents.

Immigration is one area where the Trump and Murphy administrations are likely to clash.



