Murphy reaches out to Trump on Day 1 to save NJ money

Gov. Phil Murphy has penned a letter to President Donald Trump reminding him of his stated opposition to congestion pricing in lower Manhattan.

New York pushed to get congestion pricing up and running during the final days of the Biden administration in order to make it harder for Donald Trump to cancel the program once he took office. The program started Jan. 5 after court challenges by New Jersey and unions failed.

Murphy told Trump that one thing they have in common is their opposition to congestion pricing, which is officially called the Central Business District Tolling Program by the MTA.

“The current congestion pricing scheme is a disaster for working and middle-class New Jersey commuters and residents who need or want to visit lower Manhattan and now need to pay a big fee on top of the bridge and tunnel tolls they already pay,” Murphy's letter says. “And, adding insult to injury, New Jersey communities are not being fully compensated for the additional traffic and attendant pollution that will be re-routed to them because of congestion pricing.”

Reminding Trump of his statements

The Democrat, who canceled plans to attend Trump's inauguration in order to deal with the cleanup from Sunday's snowstorm in New Jersey, asked for the new administration to take a closer look at the program. He also reminded Trump of his previous comments about congestion pricing.

"During your campaign you called congestion pricing 'a disaster for NYC' and 'a massive business killer and tax on New York and anyone going into Manhattan" that had been 'railroaded..through' by federal officials. So you promised to 'TERMINATE congestion pricing in my FIRST WEEK back in office!!' After your election you were quoted calling New York's latest tolling plan 'the worst plan in the history of womankind.'

On Sunday, MTA CEO Janno Lieber repeated his belief that Trump is a supporter of congestion pricing.

"I'll say it again and again, Donald Trump is a New Yorker. He understands that 90% of people going to his office buildings are taking transit, and that there's bad traffic in front of Trump Tower. I bet he gets it. I don't know what's gonna happen," Lieber said.

