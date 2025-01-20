House explosion in Roxbury, NJ caused by gas leak, officials say

😲 House explodes in Roxbury on Sunday morning

😲 Fundraiser looks to support family after losing their home

😲 Officials say the blast wasn't their fault

ROXBURY — A Morris County family needs help after losing their home in an unexpected blast over the weekend.

On Sunday, a large explosion erupted at a house on Righter Road in Roxbury just after 10:30 a.m., according to Roxbury Fire Official Mike Pellek.

The explosion caused a fire that consumed the garage and spread to the main house.

Photos from the Byram Township Fire Department showed dark plumes of smoke billowing from the left side of the home.

Family loses Roxbury home in explosion

A man and his dog were home at the time of the explosion but got out safely, Pellek said. The man's wife was not home at the time.

Homeowners Christina and Kevin lost their house and many of their belongings in the blast, according to a GoFundMe. It had raised nearly $5,000 as of late Monday afternoon.

"Please consider donating, even just the smallest amount, to help them with near future expenses, such as temporary housing, clothes, dog food/toys," the fundraiser said.

Pellek said the explosion wasn't the homeowners' fault.

An investigation found an improperly terminated gas line that existed before they bought the home was responsible for the blast.

