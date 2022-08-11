New Jersey 101.5 wins National Murrow Award for best newscast

New Jersey 101.5 is a 2022 winner of the prestigious National Murrow Award.

The station was eligible for the national award after winning a 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Newscast” from the Radio Television Digital News Association in May.

“There is no more deserving news team than New Jersey 101.5 for the great content we produce on-air and online as we serve local communities statewide,” Market President Brian Lang said.

National winners were announced today. The Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala will be held on Oct. 10 in New York City.

Edward R. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession. Over 5,200 entries were submitted this year.

The national small market “Newscast” honor went to the Nov. 3, 2021 edition of "New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott," which was broadcast the morning after Election Day.

Gov. Phil Murphy wasn’t declared the winner in New Jersey’s gubernatorial election until two days after the polls closed. It would take another eight days for Murphy’s opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, to officially concede the race.

While other regional media outlets were quick to call the race, only New Jersey 101.5 kept its audience informed with confirmed vote totals as they came in.

The winning newscast, featuring live reporting by New Jersey 101.5 Statehouse Bureau Chief Michael Symons, reflects the uncertainty of that time and also informs listeners about state Senate President Steve Sweeney’s shocking loss to political upstart Edward Durr.

The contributions extended beyond what listeners heard on air, as David Matthau, Dino Flammia, Jen Ursillo, Patrick Lavery, Chad Robison, Dan Alexander, Erin Vogt and Sergio Bichao all played a role in gathering information and audio used in the newscast.

"As newsrooms across the country continue to reduce services and slash staff, this win is an acknowledgment of the critical role that we play in disseminating information to the people of New Jersey,” said New Jersey 101.5 News Director Annette Petriccione. “This win is for our entire team of broadcast and digital journalists who work hard to keep the public informed and uphold the core principles of journalism.”

"New Jersey's First News" can be heard Monday through Friday starting at 5:30 a.m. The early-morning program has been a staple of the station since October 1991, when it was then called "Early News Jersey." Scott, who has been the anchor for more than 30 years, has received five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in his career.

Last year, "New Jersey's First News" was honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Newscast,” a broadcast that focused on Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement regarding pandemic-related closures.

In 2020, New Jersey 101.5 received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for our breaking news coverage of the Dec. 10, 2019, Jersey City shooting rampage that claimed the lives of a Jersey City Police detective and three civilians.

