NJ skaters feared dead in DC plane crash — NJ Top News

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey teen is in trouble with the law after being accused of making online threats.

A 13-year-old from Sicklerville is believed to be behind the alarming posts, according to the Winslow Township Police Department.

Law enforcement became aware of the “threatening social media posts” centered on Winslow Township Middle School staff and students on Monday, according to police.

Former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives to federal court , Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes of gold and cash and acting as an agent of Egypt -- crimes his own lawyer said earned him the nickname “Gold Bar Bob.”

U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein announced the sentence after the Democrat tearfully addressed the judge, saying he’d lost everything he cared about, except for his family.

Wegmans

NEW YORK (AP) — Wegmans is recalling frozen chicken nuggets in eight states and the District of Columbia because there may be bone fragments in the packages.

A public health alert was issued for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, with hopes of making sure customers are aware that they shouldn't eat them. A typical recall from the agency wasn't issued because the product is no longer for sale.

Map of drone sightings reported to Engima Labs as of 1/28/29, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, President Donald Trump, Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn, drone sighting over Ringwood 1/27/25

Several New Jersey officials are disappointed with President Donald Trump’s statement about drones and wondered why the Biden administration didn't offer the same explanation.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday read a statement from Trump saying there was nothing to indicate the drones were a national security threat and that they were being used for lawful purposes.

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy," Leavitt said during her first press briefing.

A helicopter uses a spotlight on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport 1/30/25

An army Blackhawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Figure skating team has confirmed their skaters, coaches and family members were on board American Eagle flight 5342 and were returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita.

There are multiple skaters from New Jersey listed on the U.S. Figure Skating roster, but it is unknown if any of them made the trip to Wichita and no names of the dead have been released.

The jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when it collided with a Blackhawk on a training flight. The helicopter carried three army crew members.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser declined to say how many bodies had been recovered. No survivors have been identified.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision.

