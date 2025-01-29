NJ teen accused of threatening school staff, students

⚫ Police say South Jersey teen behind threats

⚫ Officials say social media posts targeted staff, students at middle school

⚫ Teen charged in incident

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A New Jersey teen is in trouble with the law after being accused of making online threats.

A 13-year-old from Sicklerville is believed to be behind the alarming posts, according to the Winslow Township Police Department.

Law enforcement became aware of the “threatening social media posts” centered on Winslow Township Middle School staff and students on Monday, according to police.

School officials were notified, while police were stationed at Winslow Township Schools Monday as a precautionary measure.

Officials charged the teen with false public alarm and terroristic threats.

“At no point were students, staff or the community in any immediate danger,” police said in a statement.

Winslow Township Police detectives and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office worked together on the investigation.

