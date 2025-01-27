💲 Arrested last week

ELIZABETH — The Union County Sheriff’s Department arrested a New York woman last week on charges of seizing thousands of dollars from her New Jersey bank employer.

Tijah M. Williams-Rogers, 28, is charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit theft, second-degree theft, third-degree money laundering and third-degree unlawful computer access, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rogers stole more than $75,000 while employed as a bank teller at a Wells Fargo in Elizabeth from 2022 to 2023, according to the Special Prosecutions Unit’s investigation.

Anyone with information about Rogers or the ongoing case is asked to call Detective Mayes at 908-527-4603.

