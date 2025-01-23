🚓 January, November

🚓 List of charges

🚓 Used Snapchat this month

RIVER VALE — A North Bergen man is in trouble with the law again this week after using Snapchat to get meet up with a minor to then allegedly sexually assault the child.

GUY R. MCCANN II Canva/West New York Police Facebook post loading...

This week detectives arrested and charged Guy R. McCann II, 29, of North Bergen, Jan. 21 with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree attempted sexual assault, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Handcuff Credit: 7713Photography loading...

Using the account “somehotsauce,” the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and River Vale Police Department’s investigation found McCann used this username to talk with the minor younger than 16. The two met up in River Vale on Jan. 16, which is when he allegedly sexually assaulted the child, according to Musella.

Another River Vale in-person meeting was set for Jan. 21, but this time, detectives from the prosecutor’s office and River Vale police showed up. McCann led them on a short case, but he was ultimately captured.

SEE ALSO: Newark Airport TSA officials stop first firearm of the year

McCann was sent to Bergen County Jail pending an appearance in Bergen County Superior Court, according to Musella.

Any other child believed to have had contact with the Snapchat account is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

November run-in with the law

Just months ago, McCann was the center of a different police department’s investigation.

Back on Nov. 19, the West New York Police Department received a report of a man allegedly trying to lure a 11-year-old female into his vehicle near 61st Street and Kennedy Boulevard in the town, according to the department’s Facebook post. The female wasn’t harmed, but this prompted an investigation from the department.

Those efforts led to the arrest of Guy R. McCann II, who was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and attempting to lure or entice a child, according to the post.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott