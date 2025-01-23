⚫ Found Jan. 20

NEWARK — Newark Liberty International Airport reached a grim milestone this week: the first firearm found by Transportation Security Administration officials.

Port Authority Police arrested a Pennsylvania man Jan. 20 at a checkpoint in Terminal A.

The carry-on had more than a 9mm gun — 12 bullets in a gun magazine and a folding knife were also stopped, according to the TSA release. The man’s name wasn’t provided by the TSA.

“Travelers are responsible for the contents of their carry-on bags. This individual had a gun, a loaded gun magazine and a knife among his carry-on items. That’s three prohibited items, which is absolutely inexcusable,” TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey Thomas Carter said. The collection of findings also means he faces a federal financial civil penalty.

A look back

The number of firearms caught at Newark checkpoints in recent years are as follows:

— 2018: 14

—2019: 11

—2020: 11

—2021: 12

—2022: 14

—2023: 20

—2024: 21

—2025: 1 (as of Jan. 20)

The law

—It can cost as much as $15,000 if a traveler chooses to bring any weapon to the checkpoint (federal penalty)

—Civil penalty possible if guns/firearm parts are brought to a checkpoint (concealed gun carry permit won’t change this)

—No firearms ever allowed for TSA PreCheck travelers

—List of civil penalties can be found here

—Unloaded, locked guns allowed if airline is aware and it’s with checked baggage

Check before flight

—Text (275-872) with any travel bag questions

—Visit “What Can I Bring?” on administration’s website

