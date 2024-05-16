New Jersey transit refunds: How to get yours — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

(Sportsman's Warehouse/Impact Guns/proxibid) (Sportsman's Warehouse/Impact Guns/proxibid) loading...

Michael John James, 30, of Somers Point was accused of having five guns and three silencers when investigators with the ATF, Homeland Security, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and local police searched his home on Colwick Drive on Feb. 27.

DRPA DRPA loading...

The Delaware River Port Authority has delayed toll hikes for years on the Walt Whitman, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.

Authority Commissioners are still evaluating the agencies finances and could allow tolls to go up this summer.

Princeton University president Christopher Eisgruber, sit-in at Princeton Princeton University president Christopher Eisgruber (Princeton University), sit-in at Princeton loading...

The pro-Palestinian sit-in at Princeton University was brought to an end by its organizers Wednesday on its 21st day without any of its demands having been met.

The Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment protesters said that President Christopher Eisgruber never held "meaningful negotiations" about their demands which included divestment from Israel.

Trains arrive at NJ Transit's Metuchen station on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) Trains arrive at NJ Transit's Metuchen station on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

NEWARK — Need a refund from NJ Transit? There is good news.

NJ Transit has announced that refunds will be made available for unused one-way bus, rail, and light rail tickets purchased before June 1, 2024. Tickets purchased on, or after June 1 must be used by July 31, 2024, and will not be eligible for refunds.

The refund policy will also apply to rail 10-trip tickets, which are 10 one-way rail tickets purchased in a single transaction.

(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) loading...

NEW YORK — After a jury was chosen in the federal bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, opening statements were to occur Wednesday afternoon as prosecutors seek to convince a jury that the longtime powerful Democrat was willing to sell his influence to benefit three businessmen in return for cash, gold bars and a luxury car.

The three-term New Jersey senator has insisted since his fall arrest that he is not guilty of charges that he used his influence to aid three New Jersey businessmen, including by providing favors to the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing As if the traffic on NJ-440 & I-287 isn't bad enough. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.