New Jersey transit refunds: How to get yours — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ NJ man caught with illegal guns after importing drugs, cops say
Michael John James, 30, of Somers Point was accused of having five guns and three silencers when investigators with the ATF, Homeland Security, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and local police searched his home on Colwick Drive on Feb. 27.
⬛ Another toll hike for New Jersey commuters?
The Delaware River Port Authority has delayed toll hikes for years on the Walt Whitman, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.
Authority Commissioners are still evaluating the agencies finances and could allow tolls to go up this summer.
⬛ Pro-Palestine sit-in ends at Princeton: What they got out of it
The pro-Palestinian sit-in at Princeton University was brought to an end by its organizers Wednesday on its 21st day without any of its demands having been met.
The Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment protesters said that President Christopher Eisgruber never held "meaningful negotiations" about their demands which included divestment from Israel.
⬛ NJ Transit's issues refund policy for unused one-way tickets
NEWARK — Need a refund from NJ Transit? There is good news.
NJ Transit has announced that refunds will be made available for unused one-way bus, rail, and light rail tickets purchased before June 1, 2024. Tickets purchased on, or after June 1 must be used by July 31, 2024, and will not be eligible for refunds.
The refund policy will also apply to rail 10-trip tickets, which are 10 one-way rail tickets purchased in a single transaction.
⬛ Second criminal trial for NJ Sen. Bob Menendez begins
NEW YORK — After a jury was chosen in the federal bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, opening statements were to occur Wednesday afternoon as prosecutors seek to convince a jury that the longtime powerful Democrat was willing to sell his influence to benefit three businessmen in return for cash, gold bars and a luxury car.
The three-term New Jersey senator has insisted since his fall arrest that he is not guilty of charges that he used his influence to aid three New Jersey businessmen, including by providing favors to the governments of Egypt and Qatar.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.