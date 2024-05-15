🚂 NJ Transit has announced its refund policy on unused one-way tickets

🚌 Tickets purchased after June 1 are not eligible for refunds

🚂The refund methods are listed below

NEWARK — Need a refund from NJ Transit? There is good news.

NJ Transit has announced that refunds will be made available for unused one-way bus, rail, and light rail tickets purchased before June 1, 2024. Tickets purchased on, or after June 1 must be used by July 31, 2024, and will not be eligible for refunds.

The refund policy will also apply to rail 10-trip tickets, which are 10 one-way rail tickets purchased in a single transaction.

NJ Transit bus NJ Transit bus (NJ Transit) loading...

From Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, customers can use the following methods to request a refund on any unused one-way or rail 10-trip tickets purchased before June 1.

Paper Tickets: Customers should bring unused paper tickets purchased before June 1 to a customer service office. Customers must provide contact information and should have their receipts with them. For those who don’t have a receipt, they will be asked to provide contact information and the last four digits of their credit card used to purchase the tickets. The refund processing will take about three to four weeks.

Web Tickets: Customers should print out the unused one-way tickets purchased on the web before June 1, and then follow the above instructions for printed tickets.

Mobile App Tickets: All unused mobile app tickets purchased before June 1 that remain unused on August 1, will be automatically converted to a credit in the amount of the unused one-way tickets in the customer’s electronic wallet in the mobile app. Customers do not need to take any action to receive the credit.

Refund requests for unused one-way tickets and the rail 10-trip tickets will not be accepted for processing before August 1, 2024. These tickets will remain valid through July 31, 2024, so customers are encouraged to use any tickets they may have in their possession before that date.

The new one-way ticket policy was first announced as part of NJ Transit’s fare adjustment proposal on January 24, 2024.

Starting July 1, 2024, all one-way tickets, including the rail 10-trip tickets will be valid for 30 days. The move is expected to significantly reduce the opportunity for fraud, while also saving NJ Transit an estimated $25 million a year.

Hoboken train terminal in October 2022. (NJOIT/CJ McKenna) Hoboken train terminal in October 2022. (NJOIT/CJ McKenna) loading...

Customer Service Office Locations and Hours:

Hoboken Terminal

Mon-Fri - 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat-Sun – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Newark Penn Station

Mon-Fri – 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sat-Sun – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New York Penn Station

Mon-Fri – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sat-Sun – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

An entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York An entrance to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York (Spencer Platt, Getty Images) loading...

Port Authority Bus Terminal

Mon-Fri – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat-Sun – Closed

Secaucus Junction

Mon-Fri – 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sat-Sun – 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trenton Transit Center

Mon-Fri – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sat-Sun – Closed

