Look! Spectacular Northern Lights over Jersey — NJ Top News

RANDOLPH — You can't get far in a stolen vehicle or getaway car if the tires are blown out.

According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, officials expect to stop a lot more "criminals in motion," thanks to a tool that's being rolled out for several police departments within the county.

Specialized training is underway on the use of "spike strips." With the pull of a cord, officers can stretch the accordion-like tool across a roadway in time to puncture the tires of a target vehicle. Then, the tool would be pulled out of the roadway to make room for pursuing police vehicles.

Blowback is growing against Rutgers University over its agreement to end a pro-Palestinian encampment on the New Brunswick campus.

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway, who was already scheduled to testify on Thursday, told an Assembly Budget Committee hearing that he did not attend the meeting with the organizers of an encampment on the Voorhees Mall campus green.

ELIZABETH — A third city man has been arrested and charged with the New Year's Day murder of an 18-year-old teen last year, according to authorities.

Yoel Sanchez, 22, was arrested in Elizabeth on Tuesday, May 7 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection to an early morning fatal shooting on Jan. 1, 2023, said Daniel.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old mother has been criminally charged in the death of her infant son last summer.

Michelle Stanton, of the Villas section, was charged on Thursday with second-degree counts of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced.

On June 25, 2023, Lower Township Police responded to an emergency call from Stanton's residence on East Wilde Avenue.

The first extreme solar storm in two decades is affected Earth this weekend, creating paintings in New Jersey's night sky.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the extreme conditions first reached the planet around 7 p.m. Friday. More Coronal Mass Ejections are on the way from the Sun and could cause major disruptions to communications.

The solar flares are coming from a sunspot that is 17 times the diameter of Earth.

