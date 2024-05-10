NJ mother arrested, charged after infant son’s death

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old mother has been criminally charged in the death of her infant son last summer.

Michelle Stanton, of the Villas section, was charged on Thursday with second-degree counts of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced.

On June 25, 2023, Lower Township Police responded to an emergency call from Stanton's residence on East Wilde Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Donations add up after NJ grandfather and baby killed in backyard

Lower Township, NJ (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Officers found Stanton’s six-month-old son, Christian Carty, unconscious and unresponsive.

The baby was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No other details, including potential cause of death, were publicly disclosed on Friday.

In a written release, Sutherland said he wanted to “commend the assistant prosecutor and detectives involved for their commitment to seeking justice and understanding in the face of heartbreaking circumstances.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-465-2800 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

Shortest Rock Star Marriages What rock star marriages were the shortest? After all, marriages don't work out sometimes, and that's just as true for musicians as anyone else. But whenever a rock marriage ends quickly, it can come as a shock to music fans. Here are the shortest rock star marriages over the years. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp