Wow! ‘Extreme’ geomagnetic storm creates beautiful aurora over NJ

The first extreme solar storm in two decades is affecting Earth this weekend, creating paintings in New Jersey's night sky.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the extreme conditions first reached the planet around 7 p.m. Friday. More Coronal Mass Ejections are on the way from the Sun and could cause major disruptions to communications.

The solar flares are coming from a sunspot that is 17 times the diameter of Earth.

Similar conditions were last observed in October 2023. They caused power outages in Sweden and damaged the power grid in South Africa, according to NOAA.

While no major disruptions have been detected as of 10 a.m. Saturday, this extreme geomagnetic storm is making its impact in New Jersey.

In a rare and colorful display, the Northern Lights — or aurora borealis — were visible over the Garden State and other parts of the country Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Beautiful shades of greens, purples, blues and reds danced across the night sky. The best viewing times were between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Some lucky viewers got to see the phenomenon as early as 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos poured in on social media from all over the state including in at least Bergen, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Monmouth counties.

Use the button below to send your photos to New Jersey 101.5. And scroll down to see some of the most inspiring photos from last night's Northern Lights.

