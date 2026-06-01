NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 1

Ocean Grove

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature62° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:20pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:14a		Low
Mon 3:14p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 4:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:48a		Low
Mon 2:38p		High
Mon 8:55p		Low
Tue 3:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:02a		Low
Mon 2:50p		High
Mon 9:09p		Low
Tue 3:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:44a		Low
Mon 2:42p		High
Mon 8:51p		Low
Tue 3:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:27a		High
Mon 12:54p		Low
Mon 7:19p		High
Tue 1:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:10a		Low
Mon 3:07p		High
Mon 9:18p		Low
Tue 4:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:01a		High
Mon 12:01p		Low
Mon 6:53p		High
Tue 12:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 3:37p		High
Mon 10:16p		Low
Tue 4:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:55a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 9:07p		Low
Tue 3:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:20a		Low
Mon 2:59p		High
Mon 9:41p		Low
Tue 4:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:57a		Low
Mon 2:43p		High
Mon 9:12p		Low
Tue 3:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:03a		Low
Mon 3:43p		High
Mon 10:17p		Low
Tue 4:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM