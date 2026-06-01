Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 62° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:20pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:14a Low

Mon 3:14p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 4:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:48a Low

Mon 2:38p High

Mon 8:55p Low

Tue 3:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:02a Low

Mon 2:50p High

Mon 9:09p Low

Tue 3:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:44a Low

Mon 2:42p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:27a High

Mon 12:54p Low

Mon 7:19p High

Tue 1:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:10a Low

Mon 3:07p High

Mon 9:18p Low

Tue 4:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:01a High

Mon 12:01p Low

Mon 6:53p High

Tue 12:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 3:37p High

Mon 10:16p Low

Tue 4:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:55a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 9:07p Low

Tue 3:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:20a Low

Mon 2:59p High

Mon 9:41p Low

Tue 4:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:57a Low

Mon 2:43p High

Mon 9:12p Low

Tue 3:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:03a Low

Mon 3:43p High

Mon 10:17p Low

Tue 4:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. Isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt