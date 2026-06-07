Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:18a High

Sun 1:38p Low

Sun 7:34p High

Mon 1:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:42a High

Sun 1:12p Low

Sun 6:58p High

Mon 1:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:54a High

Sun 1:26p Low

Sun 7:10p High

Mon 1:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 6:46a High

Sun 1:08p Low

Sun 7:02p High

Mon 1:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:23a High

Sun 5:18p Low

Sun 11:39p High

Mon 5:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:23a High

Sun 1:24p Low

Sun 7:30p High

Mon 1:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 10:57a High

Sun 4:25p Low

Sun 11:13p High

Mon 4:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:09a High

Sun 2:27p Low

Sun 8:15p High

Mon 2:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:03a High

Sun 1:11p Low

Sun 7:07p High

Mon 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:28a High

Sun 1:34p Low

Sun 7:29p High

Mon 1:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:15a High

Sun 1:18p Low

Sun 7:21p High

Mon 1:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:03a High

Sun 2:18p Low

Sun 8:15p High

Mon 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, subsiding to 1 to 2 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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