NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:18a
|High
Sun 1:38p
|Low
Sun 7:34p
|High
Mon 1:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:42a
|High
Sun 1:12p
|Low
Sun 6:58p
|High
Mon 1:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:54a
|High
Sun 1:26p
|Low
Sun 7:10p
|High
Mon 1:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 6:46a
|High
Sun 1:08p
|Low
Sun 7:02p
|High
Mon 1:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:23a
|High
Sun 5:18p
|Low
Sun 11:39p
|High
Mon 5:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:23a
|High
Sun 1:24p
|Low
Sun 7:30p
|High
Mon 1:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 10:57a
|High
Sun 4:25p
|Low
Sun 11:13p
|High
Mon 4:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:09a
|High
Sun 2:27p
|Low
Sun 8:15p
|High
Mon 2:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:03a
|High
Sun 1:11p
|Low
Sun 7:07p
|High
Mon 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:28a
|High
Sun 1:34p
|Low
Sun 7:29p
|High
Mon 1:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:15a
|High
Sun 1:18p
|Low
Sun 7:21p
|High
Mon 1:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:03a
|High
Sun 2:18p
|Low
Sun 8:15p
|High
Mon 2:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, subsiding to 1 to 2 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton