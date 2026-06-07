NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 7

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 7

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:18a		High
Sun 1:38p		Low
Sun 7:34p		High
Mon 1:41a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:42a		High
Sun 1:12p		Low
Sun 6:58p		High
Mon 1:15a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:54a		High
Sun 1:26p		Low
Sun 7:10p		High
Mon 1:29a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:46a		High
Sun 1:08p		Low
Sun 7:02p		High
Mon 1:11a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:23a		High
Sun 5:18p		Low
Sun 11:39p		High
Mon 5:21a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:23a		High
Sun 1:24p		Low
Sun 7:30p		High
Mon 1:28a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:57a		High
Sun 4:25p		Low
Sun 11:13p		High
Mon 4:28a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:09a		High
Sun 2:27p		Low
Sun 8:15p		High
Mon 2:29a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:03a		High
Sun 1:11p		Low
Sun 7:07p		High
Mon 1:16a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:28a		High
Sun 1:34p		Low
Sun 7:29p		High
Mon 1:52a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:15a		High
Sun 1:18p		Low
Sun 7:21p		High
Mon 1:29a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:03a		High
Sun 2:18p		Low
Sun 8:15p		High
Mon 2:34a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: W 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, subsiding to 1 to 2 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer

10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit...

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM