Delicious Chinese restaurant in Central NJ

I moved to the Mount Holly area over a year ago, but I'm still finding new spots to go and eat.

In a state as condensed as New Jersey, oftentimes it feels like the market can be a bit oversaturated. Restaurants are everywhere. It can be tough for places to stand out.

Hee Lok in Lumberton is the exception to this rule. I tried them for the first time a few months ago, then again last week, and their Chinese food is some of the best that I've ever had.

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Maybe the best part is how quick their pick-up is. Both times that I've placed an order, they've had it ready within 20 minutes. You can't beat that timing.

And in a state that bans plastic bags, Hee Lok provides you with a reusable bag that you can save and then use for groceries later on. I've made use of mine. It's a subtle delight, but one that I don't overlook.

Hee Lok is located at 1613 Route 38 in Lumberton. Here's how their website describes them:

"Indulge in a wide array of delectable dishes like savory General Tso's chicken, aromatic beef and broccoli, and flavorful vegetarian lo mein. Whether you crave spicy or sweet, our menu has something for everyone. Enjoy seamless delivery or quick takeout—place your online order now!"

I've tried everything listed there, and can attest to how good it is. Their egg rolls are by far and away my favorite too. The staff inside is friendly each time I've stopped by to pick up my food. If you're looking for a new Chinese spot Hee Lok should be the next place you try.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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