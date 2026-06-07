You can play twilight golf for $22 at this NJ gem

$22 for a round of golf in 2026 seems too good to be true. In most cases, that would be the truth. You can't play seemingly anywhere unless you're paying $90 or above.

Charleston Springs in Millstone Township completely bucks that trend. I played there on Thursday afternoon for $22. My friends and I walked the course, so the round is cheaper without the cart fee, but regardless, it's a great deal.

We weren't able to squeeze in 18, but since we were walking, we got to play until it was too dark to see.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The property has two courses, the North Course, which is links-style, and the South Course, which is parkland style. I played the South. Their website describes the South Course as "utilizing existing terrain and natural features to define each hole. In the parkland style, holes are framed with sporadic trees and native grasses." The fairways here are undulating, with lots of uneven lies, and the greens are in as good shape as any public course in New Jersey. Conditions here are never going to be an issue. The place is pristine.

Since the property has two courses, tee times are easier to come by. They space them in nine minute intervals, pace of play should not be much of an issue.

Maybe the best part? The course is very walkable. The toughest walk you'll have is from the clubhouse to the first tee. Other than that the course is very flat.

Charleston Springs is located at 101 Woodville Road in Millstone, New Jersey.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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