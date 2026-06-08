Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 07: A protester spreads bubbles as ICE agents protect vehicles entering the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 7, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor of Newark Ras J. Baraka has pulled Newark Police away from the detention center, where protesters continue to gather in support of detainees who are on a hunger and labor strike, and GEO Group will be responsible for protecting the immigration detention facility.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 07: A protester spreads bubbles as ICE agents protect vehicles entering the Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on June 7, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Mayor of Newark Ras J. Baraka has pulled Newark Police away from the detention center, where protesters continue to gather in support of detainees who are on a hunger and labor strike, and GEO Group will be responsible for protecting the immigration detention facility.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) loading...

Protests outside Delaney Hall in Newark have grown smaller, but violence persists.

At least six people were arrested over the weekend, including two people who had been arrested before outside the ICE detention facility.

Newark police have taken over security outside the facility. Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda said the individuals that were arrested were attempting to block the entrance to Delaney Hall. They were arrested when they refused orders to leave.

"Blocking the entrance is a public safety hazard that puts everyone, including the detainees, in danger," Miranda said.

NJ.com reports roughly 70 protesters were to disperse around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. The majority of them did leave, but a few dozen remained at the site.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine the Department of Homeland Security's budget request for fiscal year 2027. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine the Department of Homeland Security's budget request for fiscal year 2027. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) loading...

U.S. secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin condemned the actions of protestors outside Delaney Hall, and vows, "“Rioters will NOT slow us down."

Mullin posted on X Saturday after four people were arrested outside the ICE detention facility in Newark Friday night.

"ICE operations remain undeterred," Mullin said while vowing to hold those who commit violence accountable.

"Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mullin said.

The Trump administration continues to dispute claims of abhorrent conditions inside the privately run detention facility.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill's administration has filed a lawsuit alleging ICE officials refuse to grant full access to the facility by state inspectors and prevent an assessment over the conditions detainees are subjected to.

(PSE&G/Canva) (PSE&G/Canva) loading...

✅ PSE&G says residential gas rates will drop 5% beginning Oct. 1.

➡️ Nearly 2 million New Jersey customers are expected to benefit from the decrease.

🔥 Utility officials say securing gas supplies early helped make the rate cut possible.

Nearly 2 million New Jersey residents should see their gas bills decrease later this year.

Energy prices have skyrocketed in New Jersey recently. Even the cost of water to drink and clean with has gone up.

But PSE&G has announced it's lowering rates for all residential customers. On Friday, the utility said it would lower gas rates by 5%. The decrease goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2026.

It appears that PSE&G is following through on its stated goal to offer lower rates. In November 2025, CEO Ralph LaRossa said the utility would work with the incoming administration to "keep rates as low as possible in the short-term."

It's a repeat of the decrease that residential customers saw in 2023, when the utility lowered gas rates by 4%. At the time, that dropped the average monthly bill down to $106. That year, the average bill dropped by 18% total.

The response to a search for a missing swimmer in Seaside Park Fri., June 5, 2026 The response to a search for a missing swimmer in Seaside Park Fri., June 5, 2026 (Dave Lospinoso via Facebook) loading...

🚨Two people were caught in rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches on Friday

🚨A Lacey man died after being pulled from the ocean in Ship Bottom

🚨The search will continue Saturday for a man reported missing off Seaside Park

Two people died after getting caught in rip currents at two Jersey Shore beaches on Friday.

In Ship Bottom, a man swimming with a group on Friday afternoon got caught in a rip current off the East 21st Street Beach.

David Maldonado-Ocelotl, 28, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was located by firefighters and surfers. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Three others in his group made it out of the water.

In Wildwood last Monday, a 14-year-old on a class trip from Philadelphia went missing while swimming near Schellenger Avenue, according to Wildwood police.

Davoris Carter attended the Delta School in Northeast Philadelphia, where he was going to graduate on Wednesday. The school's leader told 6ABC Action News that the teen's apparent drowning is a “devastating tragedy.”

Carter was with a family member who briefly left to get food and did not realize the teen had gone into the water, his grandmother, Kenya Pippen, told 6ABC Action News.

A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg) loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel and Iran traded fire early Monday in retaliatory strikes that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a full-scale regional war, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels also fired at Israel and warned they would target Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea, further escalating tension.

Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran early Monday in response to missile fire from Tehran and Iran retaliated with waves of attacks, in the most serious crossfire since an April 8 ceasefire was reached. Explosions could be heard in central Israel as air defenses sought to intercept incoming Iranian fire. Missile sirens also sounded across neighboring Jordan.

Iran warned that the United States would be responsible for any escalation.

“No one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said during a briefing with journalists in Tehran. “The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions.”

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By October, the number of layoffs announced was beyond 11,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Batsto Village and pine barrens lake trail — photos from April 2026 A family hike along the Batsto Lake Trail in Wharton State Forest, Burlington County, New Jersey — April 2026. The flat four-mile loop behind historic Batsto Village winds along the Batsto River and Lake through the heart of the Pine Barrens. The trail is easy, well-marked with white blazes, and accessible to hikers of all ages. Along the way — pitch pines, cedar water, spring wildflowers including a purple pitcher plant, and at least one unbothered garter snake. Gallery Credit: Photos by EJ

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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