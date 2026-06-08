NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 8

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 8

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature68° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:11a		High
Mon 2:25p		Low
Mon 8:48p		High
Tue 2:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:35a		High
Mon 1:59p		Low
Mon 8:12p		High
Tue 2:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:47a		High
Mon 2:13p		Low
Mon 8:24p		High
Tue 2:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:39a		High
Mon 1:55p		Low
Mon 8:16p		High
Tue 2:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:21a		Low
Mon 12:16p		High
Mon 6:05p		Low
Tue 12:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:10a		High
Mon 2:17p		Low
Mon 8:39p		High
Tue 2:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:50a		High
Mon 5:12p		Low
Tue 12:27a		High
Tue 5:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:54a		High
Mon 3:20p		Low
Mon 9:19p		High
Tue 3:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:47a		High
Mon 2:02p		Low
Mon 8:08p		High
Tue 2:11a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:13a		High
Mon 2:27p		Low
Mon 8:32p		High
Tue 2:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:02a		High
Mon 2:14p		Low
Mon 8:22p		High
Tue 2:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:50a		High
Mon 3:12p		Low
Mon 9:14p		High
Tue 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft, subsiding to 1 to 2 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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