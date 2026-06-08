Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 68° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:11a High

Mon 2:25p Low

Mon 8:48p High

Tue 2:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:35a High

Mon 1:59p Low

Mon 8:12p High

Tue 2:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:47a High

Mon 2:13p Low

Mon 8:24p High

Tue 2:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:39a High

Mon 1:55p Low

Mon 8:16p High

Tue 2:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:21a Low

Mon 12:16p High

Mon 6:05p Low

Tue 12:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:10a High

Mon 2:17p Low

Mon 8:39p High

Tue 2:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:50a High

Mon 5:12p Low

Tue 12:27a High

Tue 5:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:54a High

Mon 3:20p Low

Mon 9:19p High

Tue 3:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:47a High

Mon 2:02p Low

Mon 8:08p High

Tue 2:11a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:13a High

Mon 2:27p Low

Mon 8:32p High

Tue 2:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:02a High

Mon 2:14p Low

Mon 8:22p High

Tue 2:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:50a High

Mon 3:12p Low

Mon 9:14p High

Tue 3:28a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft, subsiding to 1 to 2 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton