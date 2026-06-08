NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 8
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:11a
|High
Mon 2:25p
|Low
Mon 8:48p
|High
Tue 2:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:35a
|High
Mon 1:59p
|Low
Mon 8:12p
|High
Tue 2:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:47a
|High
Mon 2:13p
|Low
Mon 8:24p
|High
Tue 2:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:39a
|High
Mon 1:55p
|Low
Mon 8:16p
|High
Tue 2:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:21a
|Low
Mon 12:16p
|High
Mon 6:05p
|Low
Tue 12:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:10a
|High
Mon 2:17p
|Low
Mon 8:39p
|High
Tue 2:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:50a
|High
Mon 5:12p
|Low
Tue 12:27a
|High
Tue 5:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:54a
|High
Mon 3:20p
|Low
Mon 9:19p
|High
Tue 3:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:47a
|High
Mon 2:02p
|Low
Mon 8:08p
|High
Tue 2:11a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:13a
|High
Mon 2:27p
|Low
Mon 8:32p
|High
Tue 2:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:02a
|High
Mon 2:14p
|Low
Mon 8:22p
|High
Tue 2:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:50a
|High
Mon 3:12p
|Low
Mon 9:14p
|High
Tue 3:28a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft, subsiding to 1 to 2 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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