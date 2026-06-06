We are nothing if not pizza experts in the Garden State, so if a pizza restaurant stands out above others, we take notice.

Outside of the more well-known pizzerias, there are some obscure joints that give us our fill of cheesy goodness and they deserve to be highlighted.

The Takeout put out a list of the best hole in the wall spots in each state, looking for the haunts that locals can’t get enough of.

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Riccardo’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant is New Jersey’s hidden gem pizzeria

Located in Browns Mills, Riccardo’s has been feeding New Jerseyans for over 50 years.

The restaurant was started in 1974 by Salvatore Russo who emigrated from Sicily. It is now run by Salvatore’s son, Vito, who shares his father’s passion for food.

They serve classic pies, Grandma-style squares, Browns Mills tomato pies, and a ton of specialty pies, each crafted with that same attention to detail.

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As The Takeout described it:

The dough is painstakingly developed for optimum flavor, the sauce leans naturally sweet (thanks to San Marzano tomatoes), and the crust always comes correct (crisp with a tad bit of caramelization).

Riccardo’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant is located at 567 Lakehurst Rd in Browns Mills, NJ.

They’re open daily during the following hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

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Mangia!

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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