Jersey-born Paul Rudd asked about pork roll vs Taylor ham

New Jersey has enough arguments to last a lifetime.

Central Jersey exists or it doesn’t.

QuickChek vs Wawa.

Jimmies vs sprinkles.

And of course, pork roll vs Taylor ham.

Now Jersey guy actor Paul Rudd has stepped into that food fight and somehow we’re no closer to an answer.

EzumeImages EzumeImages loading...

While promoting his new movie “Power Ballad” on Netflix’s “Therapuss” podcast, Rudd was asked about the never-ending pork roll/Taylor ham debate.

Instead of taking a side that would have him canceled in half the state, he was able to point out he never knew much about the argument. That’s because he only stayed here until he was 5 years old then his family moved to Kansas.

Robin Marchant | Stringer | Getty Images Robin Marchant | Stringer | Getty Images loading...

Dodged a bullet there!

The weirdest thing about the whole exchange was the host, comic Jake Shane, at first called Taylor ham “Turkey ham.” Good lord, don’t throw a third option into this never-ending debate.

Theo Wargo | Staff | Getty images Theo Wargo | Staff | Getty images loading...

Rudd, meanwhile, has bigger things going on than settling regional food disputes.

His new film has him playing a wedding singer who sees one of his songs become a massive hit after a pop star played by Nick Jonas takes it and runs with it. The movie has been getting strong reviews for its mix of music, comedy and heart.

As for the pork roll/Taylor Ham debate, I’m not sure Paul Rudd helped us get any closer to an answer.

But I can tell you this…after seeing the trailers for “Power Ballad” for weeks and now seeing the reviews rolling in, I have a very strong desire to see this movie as soon as possible. A music-centered comedy with Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas and a great premise?

Count me in!

Marvel Actor Yearbook Photos See what Marvel’s stars looked like in their early years.

LOOK: Famous actresses from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from New Jersey from IMDb. Gallery Credit: Stacker