Dogtopia is bringing doggy daycare to Brunswick Shopping Center
Dog owners in the North Brunswick area who want the best for their fur babies will be excited for this news.
A new, exciting addition to the Brunswick Shopping Center is coming.
Dogtopia, a leading provider of doggy daycare, boarding, and spa services, is coming to the shopping center in North Brunswick.
Daycare is a purposeful choice made for the love of your dog— a selfless decision to ensure they are happy, healthy, and equipped to become a well-rounded pup.
If you’re a first-time doggie daycare parent, you could feel good about the fact they separate dogs by size and temperament.
So you’re not going to have a panic attack thinking your chihuahua is roommates with a big bruiser.
Also, they even have a live webcam so anxious fur moms and dads can check in on their pup from work. Nice!
"Together with our recent leasing activity, this addition reflects the continued strength of Brunswick Shopping Center and our commitment to creating a destination that serves the surrounding community,” said Fred Younkin, leasing representative with Levin Management Corporation.
Sure you can hire a dog walker to spend a few minutes a day with your dog and leave a tv on to keep them company.
But dogs are social creatures, and with more than 200 locations across the country it seems Dogtopia has it down and really will keep them engaged throughout the day
This place sounds like it will keep your pooch well-cared for and entertained so much they might not want to leave at pick-up. Your good boy or girl will thank you later with plenty of face licks.
The Brunswick Shopping Center is located at 498 Milltown Road just off Route 1.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.