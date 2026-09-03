More Americans are reading ingredient labels and asking a simple question: Why does everyday food need so many oils, preservatives, dyes and artificial flavors?

The debate over seed oils is ongoing, but the larger movement toward simpler, recognizable ingredients is a positive one.

You should know what you're eating, and companies should be earning your business from delicious, nutritious and natural foods.

Not chemicals and seed oils that have no place on your table.

Caller Matt today offered three growing brands with healthy snack and meal alternatives to the processed crap on many grocery store shelves.

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They've got a mac and cheese with elbow and cheese chips using grass-fed A2/A2 dairy from regenerative farms.

Its products contain no seed oils, soy, preservatives, dyes or “natural

flavors.”

The company’s cheese chips contain just one main ingredient: raw, grass-fed A2/A2 cheddar cheese.

Photo by Alex Saks on Unsplash Photo by Alex Saks on Unsplash

They've got grass-fed whey and collagen protein.

Instead of seed oils and artificial sweeteners, the company uses ingredients including grass-fed beef tallow, organic raw honey, coconut, cacao and egg yolk.

The labels are short enough for consumers to understand without a chemistry degree.

Photo by Daniel Quiceno M on Unsplash Photo by Daniel Quiceno M on Unsplash

This company offers grass-fed protein bars, beef sticks, air-dried steak, collagen, tallow and other animal-based products.

Its protein bars use grass-fed whey and collagen, raw honey and tallow without seed oils, while its beef sticks are made without artificial preservatives, stabilizers or curing agents.

“Seed-oil-free” or “preservative-free” does not automatically make every product healthy.

Sugar, calories and portion size still count, but these companies seem to reflect a welcome change in the marketplace: shorter ingredient lists, greater transparency and food that is, well, actually food.

This is not an endorsement because I haven't tried the products yet, but our caller was passionate about it and I thought it was important to pass along to you.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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