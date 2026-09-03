We’re always happy to highlight Jersey entrepreneurs who put their own money, time and reputation on the line to build something locally.

Nicole and Zach Fitch have done exactly that with The SPLIT Fitness Studio in Manalapan.

The Monmouth County couple brings more than 40 years of combined fitness experience to the business.

Nicole’s background centers on cycling and cardio-strength training, while Zach brings experience in powerlifting and athletic training.

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A workout that combines strength and cardio

Their 60-minute classes combine strength training with either cycling or treadmill work.

The idea is simple: People shouldn’t have to choose between cardio and strength, or wander around a traditional gym wondering what to do next.

The SPLIT also welcomes people who may be returning to exercise after years away.

The workouts can be adjusted to different fitness levels, allowing members to build strength, endurance and confidence at their own pace.

Nicole and Zach are offering the first class free, giving local residents an easy way to experience the studio before making a commitment.

Support a local Jersey business, get moving and try the first class for free.

Find Nicole and Zach at thesplitstudio.com.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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