A farm in Manalapan planned a fun corn maze back in February. Nobody involved had any idea what it would come to mean by fall.

Happy Day Farm's owners chose Dolly Parton as this year's theme through a nationwide "Get Lost with Dolly" partnership with The MAiZE, which supports her Imagination Library literacy program. Work on the actual maze started in July, when the corn was just three inches tall. Then, on August 25, Dolly Parton died at 80, after a private battle with cancer she'd kept from most of her own family to spare them the worry.

The farm didn't scrap the design. They didn't need to change a thing. What was already planted became, without anyone intending it, a tribute. From above, the 10-acre maze now reads "Dolly, An American Treasure, 2026," her silhouette cut right into the corn.

I was never a big country music guy

I'll be honest about that upfront. Country wasn't really my format, and it wasn't really Dolly's crossover audience either, most of the time.

But I always liked her.

As a DJ, the only songs of hers I ever actually played were her biggest pop crossovers, "Here You Come Again," "9 to 5," "Islands in the Stream," and of course the Whitney Houston version of "I Will Always Love You," which Dolly wrote. Four songs. That was my entire on-air relationship with her catalog.

It didn't matter. I still admired her.

What I actually admired about her

Watching her on talk shows over the years, she was consistently, genuinely fun. Gracious. Kind. Generous with her time and her money both, her charitable work was never a photo-op kind of thing, it was just who she was.

And she never tried to pull anyone toward her politics. In an industry, and honestly a country, that increasingly demands everyone pick a side and announce it loudly, Dolly just didn't. She let her work and her kindness speak instead. If there's a modern example of someone actually living the Golden Rule in public life, she was it.

Why the maze feels right

That's what makes this corn maze land differently than a normal tribute might. Nobody built it to honor a loss. They built it because they loved her while she was still here, the same reason millions of us did. The tribute part just happened on its own, the way her own kindness always seemed to.

With fall starting this week, you may finally be thinking about autumn activities and this is the perfect one for your family, on multiple levels. Family fun for sure, but a chance to teach your kids about Dolly and her kindness.

If you want to walk it yourself, Happy Day Farm in Manalapan is open now through November 8, with two path options, a shorter 15-25 minute route and a tougher hour-long one, plus Dolly trivia scattered along the way.

Go enjoy it. I think that's exactly what she'd have wanted anyone to do.