⚠️ Slick City Action Park in Manalapan features 14 high-speed dry slides.

➡️ The New Jersey location also offers air courts, a ZipRail, Soft Play and a Net Course.

🔴 It's billed as a truly all ages indoor action park for thrill-seeking ticketed guests.

As your kids get older, it can be challenging to find something that will keep their interest, is active and that you can even enjoy with them.

My daughters, both young teens, and I had the chance to check out a brand new indoor “park” that is the first of its kind here in New Jersey.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Slick City Action Park is billed as the “world’s first indoor dry-slide and air court park.”

The Manalapan location is just along Woodward Road next to Multi-Sports Kingdom and a newly renovated Wawa.

As you walk inside the converted warehouse, you are immediately dazzled by the day-glow neon towering slides and the buzz of absolute adrenaline by sliders of all ages.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

A new kind of indoor attraction, including for NJ teens

My older teen was a great sport about venturing out but at first seemed to be doing it more for me.

“There are other teenagers here,” she said in a bit of amazement, as she’s gotten used to seeing more young crowds at indoor action spots like trampoline parks.

Just then, a couple of parents also walked by with younger kids, all carrying slide mats in-hand.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

The Slick City at Manalapan lists 14 high-speed dry slides as its attractions, plus “air courts” for springy basketball games, a ZipRail, Soft Play and a Net Course.

The slides all have names, since many of them are dreamed up by the Slick City folks and patented.

So far, Manalapan’s include: Big Wave, Hyper Loop, Corkscrew, Tailspin, Avalanche, Riptide and the dual-lane Turbo Twin.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Slick City’s slides reach up to 24 feet

We all bravely tried out the Mega Launch — and wow, was it surreal to be airborne, and not on a roller coaster!

The heights are noticeable. Littles Rush, built for the youngest sliders, is 12 feet tall.

Hyper Loop is 24 feet, Big Wave towers at 22 feet, while those front and center Mega Launch slides are 20 feet and 21 feet, respectively.

Others stand between 16 and 19 feet tall.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Most of the slides are built for guests ages four and up, with a per slide weight limit of up to 275 pounds.

And the “littles” area is for guests five and younger.

The owners of this first New Jersey franchise are longtime residents Andrew and Stacy Katz.

I immediately saw how this is a must-visit for families and friend groups, from the youngest thriller seekers to older relatives who can still hang for extreme sliding.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

A sobering reminder — if you’re on the older end like me, you might want to stretch first, and wear longer sleeves to remind you to keep your arms tucked in.

After we tested out a good deal of the slides, my daughters and I watched and rewatched a video clip of my airborne reaction — I looked like a cartoon version of myself, with the surprise visible on my face!

It made for some great laughs and the shared bond of trying something new together. Those experiences can be elusive for parents of tweens and teens.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Ticket and admission info

In time for opening weekend, the admission was ticketed in time-based blocks, to keep the flow of guests in order, as other similar indoor play spots.

There is a 90 minute ticket ($33.99) and a 120 minute ticket ($38.99), depending on how long you think your crew will be sliding and playing for.

Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) Slick City Action Park Manalapan (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

And there are special grippy, reusable “city socks” required, which are $4.99 a pair.

A liability waiver is required for all guests, including participants and spectators. Once filled out, the waivers are valid for a year and are location specific.

Slick City Action Park address: 150 Woodward Road, Manalapan Township, NJ 07726

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