Now that the weather is warming up and school's out for the summer, families and thrillseekers are flocking to amusement parks all over the country to ride the coolest roller coasters and extreme rides. You know, there are specific amusement parks in America that are even more exciting for daredevils, so keep reading to see where you should road trip to get a major adrenaline rush in the next few months.

Two amusement parks in NJ and PA are best for daredevils

There's a new study out that took an in-depth look at roller coaster statistics (and there are a lot of them) and revealed the amusement parks in America that are the best fit for those looking for a major thrill. Hint. There's one in NJ and one in PA.

READ MORE: Holiday In The Park Returns to Six Flags Great Adventure

Some of the metrics analyzed included how many roller coasters each park has, the number of specific thrill and extreme rides, ride height, speeds, inversion, and drops. The statistics pulled led to a "daredevil score" out of 100. So, you'd better put these places on your amusement park bucket list right now.

Get our free mobile app

Six Flags Great Adventure has 10 thrill rides

As a Jersey Girl, I grew up going to the amusement park that landed at #9 on the list of the 10 Best Amusement Parks for Daredevils. It's Six Flags Great Adventure. The park in Jackson, New Jersey, earned a daredevil score of 88.89 with 10 thrill rides and extreme coasters.

Google Google loading...

Hersheypark has 13 thrill rides

Coming in at #7 on the list is Hershey Park, in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where there always seems to be a chocolate smell in the air. It's daredevil score is 90.12 with 13 thrill rides and extreme coasters.

READ MORE: Look: Six Flags Great Adventure has an adorable new addition

Google Google loading...

If you're wondering which amusement park topped the list. It's Cedar Point in Ohio with a daredevil score of 99.65 and a whopping 16 thrill rides and extreme coasters. To check out the rest of the list, click here.