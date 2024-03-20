50 cent boneless wings in New Jersey voted America’s favorite

Not one, but multiple national surveys recently named what they've chosen as their favorite boneless wings. Although there were several options to choose from, there was really no contest when it came to which ended up being the favorite.

In fact, it was more of a landslide win than a contest. How so you might ask? How about 95% as a preferred favorite?

That's how high these particular boneless wings rated. Of course, that's not to say other options weren't good, they most certainly were.

But the results don't lie. And the best part is even though this was a national survey, you can enjoy these wings right here in New Jersey.

America's Favorite

Of all places, Applebee's was crowned as having America's favorite boneless wings. That's right, your local neighborhood Applebee's is serving up the best wings in the country.

According to Applebee's, "a third party conduct[ed] multiple double-blind taste tests between Applebee’s, Wingstop, and Buffalo Wild Wings," with Applebee's emerging in the top spot.

But the good news doesn't stop there. Those of us in New Jersey will be able to enjoy the newly crowned wings while taking advantage of a very special deal that's all part of the celebration.

A Big Deal

Sometimes, it's good to go backward. And that's certainly true when it comes to rolling back prices.

The chain is so excited to receive this honor that they're offering a very special promotion to celebrate. And it's one you should take full advantage of.

According to Applebee's, you can "enjoy America’s Favorite Boneless Wings for only 50¢ each." Talk about celebrating a win.

The offer, however, is only for a short period of time, so don't wait too long. The promotion is good for dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

Where in NJ

Fortunately, there are Applebee's locations all throughout New Jersey where you can enjoy America's favorite boneless wings for just 50 cents each. But call ahead first to ensure your local restaurant is participating in the promotion. (click/tap here for a complete list).

