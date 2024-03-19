What NJ, PA should know about latest Trader Joe’s recall

Another recall has hit the shelves at one of our nation's grocery stores. Specialty grocer Trader Joe's has announced it is recalling packages of cashew nuts from its stores.

This comes on the heels of another big recall the company announced earlier in March 2024 for its chicken soup dumplings. That recall was due to possible hard plastic contamination within the product.

In that instance, around 61,000 units were affected, which included stores nationwide. The issue with the cashews, on the other hand, falls under a different category.

Before we get into why this is different for the states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, let's first go over the details of the recalled product. In this case, the particular recall involves health issues for those who consume the product.

Container of cashew nuts Canva loading...

Recall Details

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, "Wenders LLC of Dublin, CA is recalling specific production lots of Trader Joe's Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews."

The reason behind the March 17, 2024, recall involves contamination. The cashew units affected have the "potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."

According to fda.gov, Salmonella is "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." A photo of the recalled product is below.

March 2024 recalled cashew product from Trader Joe's fda.gov loading...

Product Details

The red circle above shows where to look to know if your product is part of the recall. The information below shows which particular units were affected.

Lot # T12139 with a Best Before date of Feb 21, 2025

Lot # T12140 with a Best Before date of Mar 01, 2025

Lot # T12141 with a Best Before date of Mar 09, 2025

Lot # T12142 with a Best Before date of Mar 10, 2025

If the "Lot" and "Best Before" dates match, your item is part of the recall. Cashews may be contaminated and even affect those who are otherwise healthy.

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area The Trader Joe's sign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

Important info for NJ & PA

As of now, this recall affects 16 states across the country, but not New Jersey or Pennsylvania. But that doesn't mean this could change in future updates, so it's still important local customers be aware.

States under the recalled list where the affected Trader Joe's cashews were sold include AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA.

You are urged not to consume the cashews and to return any affected packages to the place of purchase for a full refund. More details on the Trader Joe's 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews recall can be found here.

As of March 19, 2024, no illnesses have been reported.

Cashew nuts Canva loading...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...

FDA Food Recalls for January 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray