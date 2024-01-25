Recall issued for popular cold medicine sold in NJ

Another voluntary recall has hit the nation. But this one couldn't have come at a worse time.

The dead of winter is when so many across the country get sick. And whether it's Covid, the flu, or something less serious, this time of year is one where many are battling the sniffles and coughs.

This recalled product is not only sold in New Jersey but it's sold in many retail outlets nationwide. In fact, pretty much anywhere that sells over-the-counter cold medicine most likely has this in some form or another.

As of January 24, 2024, parent company Haleon voluntarily recalled a popular line of its Robitussin cold medicines. Robitussin is a very popular choice for those feeling under the weather.

Canva Canva loading...

What's the recall?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult to the consumer level. The product is being recalled due to microbial contamination."

But what is microbial contamination? It's essentially when chemicals, viruses, parasites, or different bacteria are unintentionally introduced into a product.

And with the cold and flu season in full effect, it's important that the public be aware of such a recall.

Question Canva loading...

Who's affected?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection."

For those who aren't immunocompromised, the effects would generally be less severe or unlikely. However, there's still a risk of potential impacts to even healthier individuals.

To date, there have been no reported incidences as of January 25, 2024.

Recall Alert Canva loading...

What to look for

Select Robitussin honey medicines have been voluntarily recalled, which includes those sold in New Jersey. Product info can be found below.

Canva fda.gov (Canva) loading...

At the bottom of the bottle is the lot number. Here's where to find that info, along with the expiration date.

fda.gov (Canva) fda.gov (Canva) loading...

And here's a full list of all the affected units. If any of the below info matches your bottle, you are urged to stop using the product immediately.

fda.gov (Canva) fda.gov (Canva) loading...

What to do

If you've taken this product and feel you've experienced any issues that may be related to the recall, you're asked to contact your health provider.

You may return affected products to the place of purchase, or you may contact the Consumer Relations team directly at 1-800-245-1040. You can also email them at mystory.us@haleon.com.

For more info regarding the Robitussin recall, you may visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration webpage by clicking or tapping here.

FDA Food Recalls for January 2024 Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Updated Quaker Recall

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray