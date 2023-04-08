Message for NJ drivers who stop at green lights for no reason

We have many pet peeves while driving on New Jersey's roads. Some of which might be out of the frustration of other drivers, while others might simply be due to how our highways are set up.

When it comes to other drivers, we tend to get more annoyed with those from out of state. You know the type, the ones who are obviously confused with every move they make.

Unfortunately, those confused drivers tend to cause issues and traffic jams for everyone else trying to get where they need to be. And in a state where moving fast is a way of life, that can be quite frustrating.

Speaking of moving fast, let's talk about some common behaviors at our traffic lights. For the most part, drivers tend to understand what to do when approaching a light.

Even though it's common knowledge, sometimes some drivers need to be reminded of this.

Traffic light - Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash

When a traffic light is red, for example, you stop. And if it's green, you go. Not too hard to understand.

We're also taught this well before we even get our first licenses. The concept of red means stop and green means go is so basic that even a child understands.

As elementary as that sounds, some drivers seem to get that confused. And that confusion can lead to a lot of unnecessary tension on our roadways.

dragana991

Take, for example, a green light. If we see a green light, we know we have the right of way.

If we see a flashing yellow or red, we know that means something completely different and we should proceed with caution. But on the green, we just go.

For most, that's a given. But some, might treat a green light a little bit differently and behave as if it were red.

ThinkStock

And those are some of the drivers that can cause anger to stir up quickly at an intersection.

It doesn't have to be a full stop either. Although some drivers do that at green lights, others suddenly slow down for no apparent reason.

If a car on the cross street looks like it might not stop on time, or if a pedestrian looks like they might try and cross when they shouldn't, then it makes sense to slow down. But if none of that is happening, then why stop on the green?

Canva

If you're one of those drivers who do this, then here's a little message for you. Please refrain from the urge to hit the brakes when going through a green traffic light.

Unless you see something potentially dangerous requiring you to slow down or stop, there's no reason to do so. In most situations, the need to slow down or stop is very minimal.

Most other drivers would agree that it can cause frustration and anger to boil over almost instantly when you do that, not to mention the potential road rage it could spark.

arenacreative

Look, it's understandable to be nervous driving on New Jersey's roads. We all get it, we all move and react quite quickly.

But there's no reason to be nervous about that. If anything, our quick reaction times actually make us better drivers, not worse.

And it's hard to shake that fear if you've been involved in an accident before at an intersection.

It's something everyone should take into consideration, yes. But at the same time, do you really want to be the cause of another accident?

Probably not.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even if you slow down as if it were yellow, that can still cause potential road rage or accidents. It's best to just keep going at highway speed through the light.

And if you're not sure if you need to turn? Well, I'm sorry, but you missed your opportunity. The same goes for those confused by green arrows.

Instead of treating the green light as your own personal stop sign, go through it and either pull over further up or take the next turn. It's much safer to do that than slow down or come to a complete stop on a highway with higher speed limits.

GettyImages

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

