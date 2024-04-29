Stop Lying! NJ needs to know this election issue

I know I know, asking a politician not to lie is like seeing hell freeze over. In fact, sometimes it's hard to believe anything that might come out of a politician's mouth.

Not all of them, but enough of them. And it seems that the higher the office is, the more we get the appearance that they're not completely being honest with us.

Politics are ugly, and it's one of the things I hate about them. But it really does feel like every time a new election cycle comes around, we just get torn more and more apart.

Now before I get into this common thread issue that neither of our presidential candidates seems to be talking about, let me just say that I hate getting political in any manner.

However, I do vote every single election so I absolutely have a right to share my thoughts. If you're someone who doesn't vote? Then unless you're planning on going to the ballot box this November, you honestly have no right to complain.

I'm all for a civil debate. In fact, I love hearing opposing opinions as it helps me understand another side of an issue that perhaps I might not have considered before.

So for anyone who does vote that's reading this, I absolutely welcome your opinion in the comments, whether you agree or not. I simply ask though that you keep it civil and respectful to others who might also disagree with you, myself, or both.

Let's get into it

As I mentioned above, it's hard to really know what to believe when a politician speaks. We know they twist whatever the truth is, and it's frustrating. Both sides, too.

Right now, we hear differing things about the economy. Yes, the numbers do show the economy is humming along nicely. But if that's the case, why do we think otherwise?

Well, that's where the lying... or, bending of the truth, comes in. What we see on paper doesn't necessarily equate to how we're actually doing.

The unspoken issue

From talking to people around The Garden State, as well as seeing online chatter, there's one election issue that neither of our presidential candidates seems to be talking about. Why do we feel so bad if the economy is doing so well?

The answer to that, at least from what I was able to gather, is where prices currently are today on most everything (not gas though since the president doesn't have much influence on that). Yes, inflation has been cooling, which is great news.

And yes, that has happened under the current administration. But the bigger issue isn't that, but rather, where our prices remain.

Falling prices and cooling inflation aren't enough. Most people seem to be more bothered by the fact that prices are still sky-high from where they were prior to the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic levels

Prices of goods need to go back to or close to where they were. That's the pinch most are still feeling, and neither candidate seems to want to address that part of it.

And the higher minimum wage isn't helping. Yes, it's nice, but most of us who have been above that aren't seeing a raise big enough to keep up with where prices are now.

What's more, that minimum wage no doubt forces businesses to raise their prices. It honestly doesn't help the situation.

But what could help is dropping the cost of goods for businesses, which would help make things more affordable for everyone. Screw the good economy numbers and cooler inflation, because it means nothing if prices do not drop at a faster rate.

No plan, all blame

Look, there's no doubt both administrations over the past almost eight years produced some good. But for god's sake, stop blaming each other and tell us exactly how you plan to bring prices back down close to or at pre-pandemic levels.

All we ever hear about leading up to the 2024 general election is either how well the economy is doing (which we don't feel), or what's going on with criminal trials. Not to mention, both candidates are old as hell, and both losing it (the best America can do... it's pretty sad).

So let's hear it... what is your plan to get prices back to 2019 levels, or close to it? Because that is the reason so many Americans and New Jerseyans seem to be feeling the way they do.

Lying, bending, and deflecting

Don't lie or bend the truth on this one. Both of you running need to tell us how you're going to fix that, and how you're going to make it one of your priorities. Whoever gives the better argument without using blanket statements or deflections has a better shot to win the White House. So tell us, how are you going to do it?

