🏈Prosecutors say a corrections officer encouraged a fight involving teens in Hazlet

🏈Other teens reportedly felt intimidated because the accused man was their football coach

🏈He faces multiple charges and restrictions

HAZLET — A Monmouth County corrections officer and youth football coach is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he encouraged his 14-year-old son during a fight with another teenager at a park.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said veteran Monmouth County Corrections officer Anthony R. Sanchez, 44, and his 14-year-old son went to Veteran's Park in Hazlet on July 17 to meet up with another juvenile. They learned about a fight in the park from a Snapchat post, according to the affidavit in the case.

Video captures alleged encouragement during the fight

In a video of the fight, Sanchez yelled, "lean in to it," and gave instructions including, "f**k (name) up, let's go in the face, in the face."

Sanchez also asked a teen who was present at the park about his father and threatened to "f**k him up," according to the affidavit.

Other teens at the park during the fight told police they were hesitant to intervene because Sanchez was their youth football coach and they felt intimidated by him, according to the affidavit. It was not disclosed where Sanchez coached them.

Corrections officer faces multiple charges

Sanchez is charged with second- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree employing a juvenile to commit a criminal offense, and third-degree aggravated assault.

He was released and ordered not to have contact with the victim. His release conditions also prohibit unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18, require regular monthly reporting, and prohibit him from possessing weapons, being present in public parks, or coaching youth sports or activities. Sanzchez's legal representation is not known.

County payroll records show Sanchez has worked for the county corrections facility since 2007.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom