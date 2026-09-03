I asked New Jersey residents which pizzeria had the best plain slice in the state, and here is what they said.

Which New Jersey Pizzeria Has The Best Slice?

I wouldn't call myself a pizza snob, but I do have one hard, fast rule when it comes to judging how good a pizza slice is.

To properly judge how good a restaurant's pizza is, I believe very strongly that you judge it on their plain slice.

Photo by An Shved on Unsplash Photo by An Shved on Unsplash

I want to taste the sauce and cheese, and I don't want that taste interfered with by sausage, pepperoni, chicken, meatballs, or peppers and onions masking the basic flavor.

My Two Choices For The Best Slices In New Jersey

I can't choose between my two favorite pizzerias for a great slice, so I'm going to split my choices up into two regions. They are the Jersey Shore and inland.

Read More: The State Capital Of Pizza In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Inland - I have found this amazing little pizzeria in Monroe called Tomato Pies, and you need to take a bite of their plain slice. You'll fall in love with it.

Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash

Jersey Shore - Make sure you try the plain slice at Pat's Pizza in Point Pleasant, and while you're there, grab a buffalo chicken slice, too.

New Jersey Residents Name The State's Best Slice

When we asked New Jersey residents to name the pizzeria with the best slice, the votes came pouring in.

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We will list for you the three pizzerias that got the most votes. Here are the New Jersey pizzerias with the best plain slices, according to you.

#3 Roma Pizza, Ocean City - this legendary pizzeria is right on the boardwalk in Ocean City.

#2 Star Tavern, Orange - they've been around for 75 years and are a beloved neighborhood pizzeria.

#1 Maruca's Seaside Boardwalk - what a great choice. They also have a location on the Asbury Park boardwalk.

It's a nice honor for these great New Jersey pizzerias to know you love them enough to cast your vote for them.

This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy