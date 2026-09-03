It's A Magical Day For The Whole Family

I just love the Cape May County Zoo! They always have such fun things to do with the kids, and there's another super fun event happening this November.

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If your kids love dressing up, they're going to LOVE this! It's Princess and Pirate Day at the Zoo this November! And since it's right after Halloween, don't put those costumes away. The kids can dress up all over again! It's another chance to wear those adorable princess and pirate costumes!

Costumes, Games, Fun At The Zoo

Come dressed up as your favorite princess or pirate and enjoy a day filled with kids' craft stations, games, entertainment, animals, an inflatable pirate ship, and much MORE!

Princess and Pirate Day at the Zoo will be held on November 7th from 11 am to 2 pm. Save the date!

Read More: This glowing pumpkin experience is a must-see fall event in New Jersey

If you've never been to the Cape May County Zoo, it's a must-visit! Definitely put it on your fall bucket list of fun things to do! It's FREE, with donations always welcome.

The Cape May County Zoo is located at 707 Route US 9 N, Cape May Court House, New Jersey, home to more than 250 species of animals, birds, and reptiles.

The pictures below bring back such great memories of trips to the zoo. It really is such a special place in New Jersey.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

7 Of Cape May's Most Famous Places Gallery Credit: Lou Russo