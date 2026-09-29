The Haunting, a spooky season pop-up, coming to two NJ bars

They say Halloween is no longer just for kids. Here’s a Jersey story that proves it.

If you’ve ever looked around a bar in October and thought, “You know what this place needs? More creepy stuff,” congratulations. You’re getting your wish.

the haunting pop-up the haunting pop-up

Two New Jersey bars are getting a Halloween makeover this fall as The Haunting comes to the Garden State.

It’s a Halloween-themed cocktail pop-up that runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 at The Bistro at iPlay America in Freehold and at Cowans Public in Nutley.

And these aren’t going for the “put a plastic skeleton in the corner and call it Halloween” approach. It’s all out.

We’re talking glowing jack-o’-lanterns, vintage Halloween decorations, haunted-house-style décor, spooky surprises and even late-night horror movie marathons. A Halloween glow-up if you will.

Basically, childhood Halloween memories if your childhood memories involved cocktails and being allowed to stay up until 2 a.m.. Sadly some of you were.

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The drink names alone sound absolutely chilling.

According to nj.com among the signature cocktails are the Widow’s Whisper, Poison Apple, Scream-sicle, Clown Pear-anoia, and Liquid Lobotomy.

I don’t know what is in a Liquid Lobotomy, but I feel like ordering three of them may cause you to wake up in Guatemala. So do yourself and the rest of us a favor and Uber.

There will also be spirit-free drinks for those who want the Halloween experience without the alcohol, along with limited-edition Haunting glassware available for purchase.

the haunting pop-up the haunting pop-up

The Freehold location is at 108 Schanck Road at iPlay America.

The Nutley location, The Haunting on Centre, is at 229 Centre St..

Both locations will offer reservations. If you dare.

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt