It's always exciting when big shows come to New Jersey. It's even more exciting when they arrive to the state just ahead of the holidays.

But that's exactly what's happening this year as one of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most popular musicals comes to the Garden State this November. Yes, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Let me just say before I get into it that I personally have not seen this musical performed in person before. But from the rave reviews I've heard about it, I'm absolutely going to take advantage of this while I can with my family, and I invite you to do the same.

If you have seen this show before, I'd love to hear from you. What did you think? And are you thinking of checking it out while it's here in New Jersey?

I'm talking about the popular musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The show is coming to Axelrod Performing Arts Center Vogel Auditorium, and I for one am very excited for this.

According to axelrodartscenter.com, "The irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Israel’s favorite son, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been one Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most popular musicals for five decades."

Preview night is Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m., with opening night on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The show will then run through Sunday, Nov. 22. More info on the show, including how you can purchase tickets can be found here.

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.