🐐 Absecon schools launch New Jersey's first public school therapy farm, using animals to support students' emotional, behavioral and academic needs.

🐑 Two Nigerian dwarf goats and two babydoll sheep give students a chance to decompress, build connections and work toward individual learning goals.

❤️ School officials say the animals are making a difference, even helping encourage better attendance.

ABSECON — It’s the first of its kind in a New Jersey public school district.

The Absecon Public School District recently launched its Therapy Farm, serving as an innovative tool to support students’ academic, behavioral, and emotional needs through the animal-human bond, said Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Dooley.

The ribbon cutting of the Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools) The ribbon cutting of the Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools)

So, how did this program come about?

In Absecon, the special-education population and the homeless population have grown. Socioeconomic disadvantages are at an all-time high, Dooley said.

The children are changing, and Dooley was looking for a way to provide opportunity and meet the needs of those changing children. But he knew he had to do it in a way that was cost-effective and responsible to taxpayers.

That’s what makes this program special. “The fact that we are able to provide a service that the children are excited about, meet their needs in a new way, and be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Absecon,” Dooley said.

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Therapy dogs, Skye and Hope (Absecon Public Schools/Canva) Therapy dogs, Skye and Hope (Absecon Public Schools/Canva)

Dooley actually started an animal therapy program in the school district over a decade ago with two therapy dogs, Skye and Hope, both Greater Swiss Mountain dogs.

Anyone who interacted with the program knew there was a special connection between the children who were excited to see the animals and the interaction of the dogs with the children. It was a mutually beneficial relationship that school officials saw, whether the dogs were needed for a reset, as incentives for meeting certain goals, or for improved reading scores.

“It had positive effects across the board,” Dooley said.

Dr. Dooley and County Superintendent Dr. Blackwell with Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart (Absecon Public Schools) Dr. Dooley and County Superintendent Dr. Blackwell with Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart (Absecon Public Schools)

Since then, the benefits of an animal-human bond have become a body of research that’s been proclaimed by researchers at schools like Rowan University, The College of New Jersey, University of Denver and University of Utah, Dooley said.

“We take children who are excited about being near animals and interacting with animals, and this new experience is something they never experienced in school before, and we take those benefits, and that connection and we attempt to meet their individual needs and advance that agenda in whatever their IEPs or individual goals state,” Dooley said.

That’s the benefit. There’s a physiological response that school officials use to their advantage to introduce specific criteria within their learning objectives, he added.

Marshmallow and Midnight (Absecon Public Schools) Marshmallow and Midnight (Absecon Public Schools)

Absecon therapy farm features goats and sheep

There are only four animals on the farm, which is located on campus and easily accessible for both the middle and the elementary schools---two Nigerian dwarf goats named Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart, and two babydoll sheep named Midnight and Marshmallow.

Student with Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart (Absecon Public Schools) Student with Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart (Absecon Public Schools)

Dooley said they had a naming contest, and the middle school kids came up with the names of the goats, and the elementary school students named the sheep.

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture gave the school district a short list of farms that they could obtain the animals from, Dooley said.

The goats came from Cedar Shade Farm in Corbin City, Atlantic County and the babydoll sheep came from Mommy and Me Farm near Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The district partnered with Absecon Veterinary Hospital and Merck Pharmaceutical to provide all the necessary vet care for the animals. Also, Ms. Shelby McCardell of Straight Shot Farm in Egg Harbor City consults with the school and veterinarians with the care and habitats for the sheep and goats.

Students with the animals at Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools) Students with the animals at Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools)

How students use the therapy farm during the school day

Students can visit the animals throughout the day as necessary. Different time periods are set up five days a week. Teachers and certified staff can sign up and take their children over to the farm.

Depending on what kind of goals are trying to be met, most students usually interact with the animals for about 20 to 30 minutes at a time, Dooley said.

Students with Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart (Absecon Public Schools) Students with Vincent Van Goat and Goatzart (Absecon Public Schools)

The farm is open to the public, too, but Dooley is reminding everyone that it is a therapy farm meant for specific learning goals and objectives.

So, anyone can come to the farm and look at the sheep and goats through the fence. But for the children interacting, this is a program to help them cope.

The animals really do help calm a child who may be having behavioral, emotional, and even academic problems.

“Maybe they just need some time to de-escalate in an area that’s not surrounded by people, and that has their attention and their curiosity to give them that moment of decompression,” Dooley said.

Playing with Marshmallow and Midnight at Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools) Playing with Marshmallow and Midnight at Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools)

Therapy animals also help encourage school attendance

The animals are used as incentives, too, especially when it comes to absenteeism. Those students who attend school regularly or consistently are allowed to visit the farm.

“Actually, that was one of our original grants received from AtlantiCare to start this process, was how are we going to use this to entice children to come to school and be excited to be here as a way of overcoming some of the obstacles that Absecon and other districts are facing in regards to a daily attendance,” Dooley said.

Playing with Marshmallow and Midnight at Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools) Playing with Marshmallow and Midnight at Absecon Therapy Farm (Absecon Public Schools)

The response from the students, parents, teachers, and school staff in regards to having the animals on campus as a form of therapy, has been nothing short of amazing, Dooley said.

He hopes more school districts around New Jersey adopt the idea of having a therapy farm.

“I think the more people that understand the real benefit of the animal-human bond, the more successful this type of program will be,” Dooley said.

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