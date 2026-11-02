The game was over. The kids were still on the field. And on the sidelines, police say, one grown man punched another.

That’s what happened Sunday after a youth football game in Hackensack between the Hackensack Jr. Comets and the Jersey City Jets, according to NJ.com. The league is for players up to 14 years old. A 56-year-old man was charged with assault, police said.

I wish I could say I was surprised.

In flag football, the flag is supposed to come off. That’s the whole point. | Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images In flag football, the flag is supposed to come off. That’s the whole point. | Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images

The sewn-on flag

When my son was 7 or 8, he played flag football before moving up to tackle. And honestly, the flag football games had more drama in the stands than the tackle games ever did.

I’ll never forget one game. Our defense went to pull a kid’s flag, and it didn’t come off. OK, maybe he didn’t pull hard enough.

Then it happened again. And again.

By the third or fourth time, the parents on our side were on their feet yelling that something was wrong. The ref finally checked.

The flag was sewn on.

Now, that 7-year-old didn’t sew his own flag on. His mom did. The game was over, and the family was thrown out of the league for good.

I quit over it

It’s not new. I played in the Atlantic County Junior Football League in the early 1970s, and even then, some parents and coaches took it way too seriously.

One day I found myself standing in the middle of a shouting match between a parent and a coach. I decided it wasn’t worth it, and I quit.

The coach came to my house to talk me into coming back. I said no. Watching the grown-ups fight like that just turned me off the whole thing.

Who knows? If that hadn’t happened, maybe I’d have played into high school.

It keeps happening here

Hackensack isn’t alone:

Egg Harbor Township, March 2025: A brawl broke out among parents and coaches at a youth street hockey tournament. Police called it “complete chaos,” ABC News reported, and three adults were charged.

A brawl broke out among parents and coaches at a youth street hockey tournament. Police called it “complete chaos,” ABC News reported, and three adults were charged. Jersey City, September 2025: A fight broke out among adults in the stands at a 10U youth football game, HudPost reported.

A fight broke out among adults in the stands at a 10U youth football game, HudPost reported. Roselle, October 2025: A coach was charged with kicking a 16-year-old player during a youth soccer match, according to Union County.

The law has teeth

New Jersey takes this seriously. Under state law, an assault at a school or community youth sporting event, with a child under 16 present, is a fourth-degree crime, Union County officials noted in the Roselle case. Elsewhere, that same punch might be a disorderly persons offense.

Fourth degree can mean up to 18 months in prison. And at a youth game, there’s almost always a kid within sight.

The kids are watching

These games are supposed to be about kids learning to win, lose and shake hands afterward.

They learn the most from watching us.

Parents and coaches can do better.