Perkins has been in the pancake game a long time, but never like this. You might call this a case of when worlds collide.

On one hand you get mouth-watering pancakes or practically anything else you want and that coffee and warm breakfast smell might make you nostalgic.

On the other hand it’s all high-tech in how you’re ordering it.

New concept

Welcome to Perkins Griddle and Go, a new fast-casual concept from the longtime breakfast chain. The first U.S. location officially opens November 5 in Flemington, making New Jersey the home of this new chapter for the brand.

Located at The Shoppes at Flemington, 100 Reaville Ave., doors open Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9an.

According to nj.com, the first 150 guests will receive various giveaways.

This isn’t your traditional Perkins. Forget the familiar full-service restaurant setup. This smaller, modern version is designed for people who want their food quickly, whether they’re grabbing breakfast on the way to work or sitting down for a bite.

Customers can place orders at the counter or use self-service kiosks. Digital menus are part of the experience, bringing a decidedly modern twist to a chain that’s been serving comfort food since 1958.

Perkins Griddle and Go opens in Flemington (Google Maps, PerkinsGriddleAndGo.com) Perkins Griddle and Go opens in Flemington - Perkins Griddle and Go opens in Flemington Google Maps PerkinsGriddleAndGocom

Same food

And don’t worry, the technology hasn’t replaced the food that made Perkins a familiar name.

The menu includes pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, burgers and sandwiches. For those with a sweet tooth, Perkins is also bringing along its famous muffins, cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies and signature pies.

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, so you’re not limited to showing up before noon.

So yes, you can still get your pancake fix. You just might have to punch your order into a machine first.

More Perkins Griddle and Go locations are expected in our state, with one coming soon to Campus Town at TCNJ in Ewing.

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark