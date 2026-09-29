PopUp Bagels opens new NJ location with help from celeb chef

A celebrity and a chef walk into a bagel shop. But it’s one guy. And this is no joke.

Celebrity chef Josh Capon who has appeared on TV shows such as Beat Bobby Flay on The Food Network, Rachael Ray, TODAY, Good Morning America, and many more, has teamed up with the PopUp Bagels chain.

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PopUp already has a New Jersey location in Westfield. This fall they’re opening one in Tenafly.

“I’m beyond excited for PopUp Bagels to open in Tenafly, right in my own backyard. And of course, I had to get in on the schmear game,”

-Capon told nj.com.

We came up with a Carrot Cake Schmear that’s fun, a little nostalgic, and ridiculously delicious. Great bagels, great schmear, right here in Tenafly. What’s better than that?”

Yes, a carrot cake schmear. I must admit, in a million years I would not have come up with that. But that’s why I’m not a chef let alone a celebrity one.

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Once I read it though I think I can kind of imagine it. They say it’s an amazing combination. You can see for yourself when PopUp Bagels opens at 6-8 Washington Street in Tenafly, but we can’t give you a hard opening date yet.

According to their website, the new location will be their 53rd across the nation and their second in Jersey. You’ll find them in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

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Can a chain bagel keep up?

They have a rotating menu and make their bagels fresh all day and boast of having a line out the door. So they say yes.

This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia