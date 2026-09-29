Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the New York Giants, with the fan-favorite receiver making the team at age 33 after being out of football for more than a year, lasted just three games with no catches.

The Giants are releasing Beckham, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move had not yet been announced.

“Wishing him the best,” edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said. “He’s a legend in the game, and he’s fought so hard to make his way back in this league. And he’s definitely going to be able to make a statement somewhere, so I’m not worried for him.”

Beckham was thrown at just once during his brief cameo back with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2014. Coach John Harbaugh last week hinted at a bigger role for Beckham, saying he “would be all for it Sunday” against Tennessee and calling it “the perfect time.”

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J.

OBJ's Giants comeback never got off the ground

Jameis Winston threw one deep pass intended for Beckham during the first quarter. Fans later chanted “OBJ! OBJ!” to no avail, as Beckham was only on the field for six plays of the ugly, 12-7 win and 20 of 191 (10.5%) this season.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday said the Giants were trying to find situations to use Beckham. Nagy added that one injury would be enough to have Beckham playing all the time.

In retrospect, it appears one injury — Calvin Austin's torn right ACL during training camp — was enough to get Beckham on the 53-man roster after making strides in practice and impressing in preseason games. Had Austin been healthy, there is a good chance Beckham would not have made the final cuts.

Beckham fought his way back after a long absence

Beckham did, despite most recently playing an NFL game on Dec. 8, 2024, with the Miami Dolphins. He missed all of last season when he served a six-game suspension for failing a performance-enhancing drug test.

Back with New York, Beckham was behind Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney and rookie Malachi Fields on the depth chart.

“I love playing with ‘O,'” said tight end Isaiah Likely, who was also teammates with Beckham on the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. “Hopefully, wherever he ends up, he does what Odell does.”

The Giants are expected to sign return specialist Braxton Berrios to the active roster, replacing Beckham as the fourth wideout. Berrios had been promoted from the practice squad the maximum three times.

Releasing Beckham is the latest move during a busy stretch, which included acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota in a trade Monday for a fifth-round pick. Likely said McCarthy was already at the team facility.

Harbaugh said Winston will start Sunday against Arizona, with either McCarthy or Jake Haener backing up. Haener was released with the intent of bringing him back on the practice squad.

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