Morristown pizzeria wins national recognition in DoorDash’s ‘Battle of the Slices’
New Jersey has no shortage of pizza places, and chances are they'll all tell you they make the best pie in the state. DoorDash has weighed in, and only one Garden State pizzeria made the company’s list of the best local pizza spots in America.
The winner?
Coniglio’s Old Fashioned Pizza in Morristown.
The restaurant, located at 11 South Street, was the only New Jersey pizzeria included in DoorDash’s “Battle of the Slices 2026,” a ranking of 40 pizzerias across the country released in honor of Oct. being National Pizza Month.
READ MORE: Gervasio's pizza earns high marks from Barstool's Dave Portnoy
Before you start wondering why your favorite neighborhood pizza joint was left off the list, there were some ground rules.
DoorDash considered smaller and medium-sized pizzerias with fewer than 10 locations and at least 1,000 customer reviews on its platform. The rankings were based on average consumer ratings from September 2025 through September 2026.
Coniglio's is run by Nino Coniglio, whose passion for pizza has earned him the title 'King of Pies.' In 2005, Nino became a world champion pizza maker, winning the title at the World Pizza Championships in Italy. He's since won the championship ten times.
The menu goes well beyond the traditional pie. Offerings include Nonna’s Square Spinach Pie, made with garlic, béchamel, mozzarella and spinach. There are also sandwiches, pasta, salads, antipasti, and pastries.
Online reviewers have praised everything from the crisp pizza crust to the meatballs and specialty pies.
READ MORE: Middlesex pasta shops make Yelp's Top 100 for 2026
Coniglio's is open during the following hours:
Monday: 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS]
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.