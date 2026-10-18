A new restaurant is coming soon at District 15Fifteen in Morris County.

Burtons Grill and Bar will open on Oct. 20 2026, located at 1525 Route 10 in Parsippany, NJ.

The chain is known for its classic American cuisine, “serving boldly crafted dishes in a vibrant atmosphere,” according to their website.

Burtons Grill via Instagram Burtons Grill via Instagram

What's available at Burtons?

The menu at Burtons Grill Parsippany will feature juicy burgers, tasty appetizers, salads, tender steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches, and more.

New Jerseyans can look forward to their brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays, half-priced wine bottles on Wine Wednesdays, seasonal outdoor dining, and happy hour specials.

The happy hour menu will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays at the bar.

Burtons Grill via Instagram Burtons Grill via Instagram

Their food is made from scratch with premium ingredients. For those with a gluten intolerance, Burtons offers a dedicated gluten-free menu.

The founders of Burtons were all too familiar with the struggle of dining out with celiac disease, so they are committed to customizing meals to help those with allergies.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

For those eager to try out the new restaurant, reservations are already available online.

Burtons Grill via Instagram Burtons Grill via Instagram

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈