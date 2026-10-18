Parsippany gets fresh American cuisine at Burtons Grill and Bar this month
A new restaurant is coming soon at District 15Fifteen in Morris County.
Burtons Grill and Bar will open on Oct. 20 2026, located at 1525 Route 10 in Parsippany, NJ.
The chain is known for its classic American cuisine, “serving boldly crafted dishes in a vibrant atmosphere,” according to their website.
What's available at Burtons?
The menu at Burtons Grill Parsippany will feature juicy burgers, tasty appetizers, salads, tender steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches, and more.
New Jerseyans can look forward to their brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays, half-priced wine bottles on Wine Wednesdays, seasonal outdoor dining, and happy hour specials.
The happy hour menu will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. weekdays at the bar.
Their food is made from scratch with premium ingredients. For those with a gluten intolerance, Burtons offers a dedicated gluten-free menu.
The founders of Burtons were all too familiar with the struggle of dining out with celiac disease, so they are committed to customizing meals to help those with allergies.
Hours of operation:
Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
For those eager to try out the new restaurant, reservations are already available online.
READ MORE: Gervasio's pizza earns high marks from Barstool's Dave Portnoy
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS]
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.