🎭 Disney is bringing its magic to New Jersey schools through a $150,000 grant awarded to Millburn's Paper Mill Playhouse.

🏫 Four elementary schools in Newark, East Orange, Irvington and Orange will be chosen for the free 2026-27 program.

✨ Students will produce a Disney musical with free materials and weekly coaching, then perform at Paper Mill Playhouse.

MILLBURN —Disney has just sprinkled some pixie dust on a famous theater in New Jersey that is going to bring magic to some very lucky schoolchildren.

Pluto, Mickey and Minnie aboard the Disney Wish (Jen Ursillo) Pluto, Mickey and Minnie aboard the Disney Wish (Jen Ursillo)

Paper Mill Playhouse gets $150,000 Disney grant

Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn has announced that Disney awarded the theater a $150,000 grant to bring the Disney Musicals in Schools program to New Jersey.

“This collaboration gives us the exciting opportunity to bring meaningful theater experiences to more students and support public elementary schools in building lasting theater programs,” Paper Mill Playhouse wrote on Facebook.

Disney Musicals in Schools has helped schools across the U.S. and the UK launch new theater programs, inspiring the next generation of diverse storytellers, artists, and audiences.

Up to four schools will be selected across public elementary schools in Newark, East Orange, Irvington, and Orange to participate in the 2026-2027 year program, free of charge.

Another five schools will be selected next year, Paper Mill Playhouse said.

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Selected schools will receive:

⬛ Free performance license to a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical (available shows include 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Winnie the Pooh)

⬛ Free ShowKit materials, including a director’s guide, student scripts, accompaniment and rehearsal tracks, choreography videos, and cross-curricular activities

⬛ Free weekly 90-minute in-school visits from a team of two Paper Mill Playhouse Teaching Artists to train and guide your team throughout the process

⬛ Plus, the selected schools will participate in a culminating Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration, where each school will share selections from its production at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The primary goal of the first year is to produce a 30-minute Disney KIDS musical involving 3rd-5th graders both on and off stage.

What schools must do to participate

Paper Mill Playhouse received a $150,000 grant from Disney to bring its Disney Musicals in Schools program to four lucky elementary schools (Canva) Paper Mill Playhouse received a $150,000 grant from Disney to bring its Disney Musicals in Schools program to four lucky elementary schools (Canva)

Participating schools are required to:

⬛ Identify a school team comprising of at least three teachers and staff members, who will partner with Paper Mill Playhouse Teaching Artists, and oversee and manage the program from beginning to end.

⬛ Run a 90-minute rehearsal on their own once each week

⬛ Commit to a full semester of rehearsal/production in an after-school setting

⬛ Host a site visit for the selection team during the application process

⬛ Provide a space, time, materials, and resources for students and the school team to rehearse and prepare for the musical production

⬛ Provide opportunities for the whole school, parents, and community to be connected to the production

⬛ Hold a minimum of one public performance for the musical

⬛Participate in the culminating Student Share event at Paper Mill Playhouse, and provide transportation for participating students.

While performance rights, show kit materials, professional development, and onsite teaching artist support are provided at no charge, the four selected schools will be responsible for a budget production, which could cost anywhere from $300 to $1,500.

The Disney Musicals in Schools program 2026-2027 timeline looks like this:

Oct. 2 – Applications due

Oct. 19-30 – Finalist school visit sites

Nov. 2 – All applicants notified of status

Nov. 13 – Selected school orientation

Dec. 7 – May 7 – Rehearsals and onsite support from Teaching Artists

Week of May 10 – School performances

May 25 – Student Share Celebration at Paper Mill Playhouse

Eligible schools can apply through a grant-based application. Paper Mill will review all submissions, conduct follow-up interviews, and ultimately choose the lucky winners.

The application deadline is due by Friday, October 2.

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