There are so many different festivals taking place in New Jersey this time of year, and there's one that's quickly approaching that's a must-visit.

Join In On The Fun This Month

The Warren County Hot Air Balloons, Fun and Games Festival in Washington, New Jersey, is a day filled with colorful hot air balloons, food trucks, local crafters and vendors, games, a bounce house, and plenty of fun for the entire family.

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash

I've never been in a hot air balloon, but I've always thought it would be such an incredible experience! Maybe once or twice I've seen one in the sky where I live, but when my in-laws lived up in Hunterdon County, I remember them calling us one day to tell us how a hot air balloon had just landed right on their property!

Get our free mobile app

They were inside and completely shocked when they looked out the window, but wow, what an unforgettable sight!

Hot Air Balloon Rides And Family Fun Coming Soon

So, if you're interested in going up in a hot air balloon, this festival is the place to be!

The launch is expected around 5:15 pm, and if you're not quite ready for a full balloon ride, you can also try a tethered balloon ride, where you can go up and down while remaining connected to the ground.

Read More: This hidden South Jersey gem is serving up delicious funnel cake

It's taking place at Warren County Community College, 475 Route 57 West, Washington, on September 19th and 20th from 1 - 8:30 pm.

To get your tickets and book a ride, click here.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Where to see the great fall colors in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy