Warm Funnel Cake, Fresh Toppings

If you're looking for delicious, homemade funnel cake, there's a must-visit spot in South Jersey!

I always love getting funnel cake at carnivals, fairs, and along the boardwalk, so I was pleasantly surprised to find this hidden gem at the Berlin Farmers Market.

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I recently spent the day there for the first time, wanting to find a place to walk around outside, enjoy the beautiful weather, do a little shopping, and browse the different vendors.

While there, I came across a little stand tucked away in the back with a big sign that said "FUNNEL CAKE." And of course, I had to give it a try!

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One Of The Best Places For Funnel Cake In South Jersey

Dutch Funnel Cake, family-owned for decades! It was absolutely DELICIOUS!

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I could just taste the love in every single bite!

Warm, crispy, and covered in powdered sugar. You can even add ice cream or fruit on top.

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They also have breakfast and lunch, along with other goodies like fried Oreos and fried bananas.

There are plenty of places to sit, too, so you can take a little break from all that shopping, enjoy a sweet treat, and then head back out for more great deals.

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Can't wait to go back soon and try the pumpkin spice funnel cake!

Dutch Funnel Cake is open Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, with special hours September 4th from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The Berlin Farmers Market is located at 41 Clementon Road in Berlin.

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