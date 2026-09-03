Have you ever seen a New Jersey vanity license plate that made you laugh out loud? Here are some very funny ones we found.

Some Of New Jersey's Funniest Vanity License Plates

New Jersey drivers have to vent our frustration somehow, so if we can do it with a little humor, why not?

Photo by Susan Kirsch on Unsplash Photo by Susan Kirsch on Unsplash

And no drivers in America have a better sense of humor than the ones from New Jersey, so this should be good.

I found a great piece on Reddit, where Garden State residents shared some of the funniest vanity license plates they have seen on New Jersey's roads.

IH8RT1...spotted on Route 1

How much do you have to hate a road to reserve a vanity plate to relieve your driving frustration? Only in New Jersey.

New Jersey Vanity Plates That Will Make You Laugh

In another comment, someone was vacationing in Florida, and the person staying next to them was from New Jersey.

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This Garden State resident chose to show love for New Jersey and appreciation for the way we pronounce things.

CAWFEE...a NJ license plate that seconds as a pronunciation key.

Let's be honest, we all know we do "tawk" that way, so why not embrace it and use it as a point of pride?

Hysterical New Jersey Vanity Plates

Here's a great one somebody reported seeing on a Lamborghini. If you had to put New Jersey in one word, this might be it.

PIZZZAA... Does anyting say "New Jersey" more than this one word?

There are some other great New Jersey vanity plates that have been spotted, so we're going to list a few more for you. Enjoy!

NOSIGNL - a tribute to New Jersey drivers who don't use their blinkers.

OMGMVE - this New Jersey driver spends a lot of time behind someone going slow in the left lane.

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WAWARUN - true New Jersey residents spend a lot of time supporting their local convenience store.

P B4 U GO - I would guess this driver has kids and does a lot of road trips.

I hope you got a chuckle at some of these creative license plates. Keep it up, New Jersey!

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant