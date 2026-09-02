Survey shows the stick shift isn’t as dead as we think

I didn’t learn how to drive on a stick shift. But within four years after getting my license, I learned. I took to it pretty easily too.
I found it exhilarating to have that control.
I also quickly realized that you just are more ‘at one‘ with the machine you’re driving when it’s a stick shift. I know that may sound a bit existential, but it’s true. You generally can understand better how a car works when you drive a stick in my opinion.
I drove a stick shift exclusively for 20 years. Then I finally bought my first new car that was an automatic transmission. I have to admit I missed it. It felt a bit boring.
The next time I needed a new car was years later and by then they were actually pretty hard to find. That’s even more the case now in 2026.
Stick shift survey
So when a study was just released all about stick shifts I had to take a look. Extreme Terrain surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. drivers about manual transmissions (that’s a stick shift if you’re very young and don’t know).
I was surprised to learn most Americans could technically drive a stick, but that’s to say many once briefly learned but haven’t touched a clutch since and would be very unsure of themselves.
Only 58% of drivers under 30 could confidently drive a manual today. Indeed, and not surprisingly, the older you are the more likely you not only know how but are more confident in the skill.
35% of Gen Z drivers have never learned to drive stick, versus just 9% of baby boomers.
More stats
86% of drivers say the ability to drive stick is a dying skill, but 51% still find people who can do it impressive.
46% of Americans call a manual driver a "real car person," yet 1 in 4 can't drive one themselves.
And perhaps the weirdest stat in this survey…43% of Americans say a romantic partner who can drive a manual is more attractive. Really?
40% said they would be impressed to read on someone’s dating profile that they could drive a stick. Come on, why would you put that on a profile? 17% however would find it arrogant flexing.
Should manuals be saved?
48% say they would sign a petition to keep them from going extinct.
22% would pay more for a stick.
59% say they serve as a theft deterrent.
For more stats: read the full report here.
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