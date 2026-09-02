Survey shows the stick shift isn’t as dead as we think

I didn’t learn how to drive on a stick shift. But within four years after getting my license, I learned. I took to it pretty easily too.

I found it exhilarating to have that control.

I also quickly realized that you just are more ‘at one‘ with the machine you’re driving when it’s a stick shift. I know that may sound a bit existential, but it’s true. You generally can understand better how a car works when you drive a stick in my opinion.

I drove a stick shift exclusively for 20 years. Then I finally bought my first new car that was an automatic transmission. I have to admit I missed it. It felt a bit boring.

The next time I needed a new car was years later and by then they were actually pretty hard to find. That’s even more the case now in 2026.

Photo by James Lewis on Unsplash black and silver car steering wheel

Stick shift survey

So when a study was just released all about stick shifts I had to take a look. Extreme Terrain surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. drivers about manual transmissions (that’s a stick shift if you’re very young and don’t know).

I was surprised to learn most Americans could technically drive a stick, but that’s to say many once briefly learned but haven’t touched a clutch since and would be very unsure of themselves.

Only 58% of drivers under 30 could confidently drive a manual today. Indeed, and not surprisingly, the older you are the more likely you not only know how but are more confident in the skill.

35% of Gen Z drivers have never learned to drive stick, versus just 9% of baby boomers.

Photo by Todd Jiang on Unsplash A hand gripping a metallic manual gear shift knob with red gear markings

More stats

86% of drivers say the ability to drive stick is a dying skill, but 51% still find people who can do it impressive.

46% of Americans call a manual driver a "real car person," yet 1 in 4 can't drive one themselves.

And perhaps the weirdest stat in this survey…43% of Americans say a romantic partner who can drive a manual is more attractive. Really?

40% said they would be impressed to read on someone’s dating profile that they could drive a stick. Come on, why would you put that on a profile? 17% however would find it arrogant flexing.

Photo by Alok Sharma on Unsplash focus photography of car shift gear

Should manuals be saved?

48% say they would sign a petition to keep them from going extinct.

22% would pay more for a stick.

59% say they serve as a theft deterrent.

For more stats: read the full report here.

PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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LOOK: The Best Car Ads of the 1970s in One Nostalgic Gallery From the Pinto to the Civic, get ready to relive the days of manual windows and two-door wagons as we flip through some of the most iconic car print ads from 1970s magazines. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz